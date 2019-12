article

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says a missing man has returned home and is in good health.

Deputies were looking for Luke Schmaus, 21.

They say he was last seen in the Longwood area near Lake Brantley on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m.

According to his family, he suffers from mental illness.

Family members told investigators they didn't think he was suicidal, but were concerned for his well-being.