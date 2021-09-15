Semi truck on fire shuts down SB lanes of SR 417 in Orange County

article

Firefighters worked to put out a semi-truck that was fully engulfed in flames on State Road 417 in Orange County on Wednesday.

Photos from Orange County Fire Rescue show the truck pulled over to the side of the road with smoke billowing out.

Officials said the incident shut down the southbound lanes of the 417 at Curry Ford Road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

