Semi-truck fails to slow down, strikes car and toll plaza on the Florida Turnpike

Troopers are warning drivers about delays on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County after a semi-truck crashed into a toll booth.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a semi-truck failed to slow and struck a car and the southbound toll booth at the 3 Lakes Toll Plaza on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County.

They said that delays are expected in the area. One southbound lane is open and all northbound lanes remain open.

Everyone will be okay, they also said. However, the driver of the semi-truck is being flown out.

