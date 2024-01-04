Semi fire causing traffic delays on I-4 in Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News

A semi-truck caught fire while traveling on Interstate 4 in Orlando, causing major traffic slowdowns Thursday morning.

The incident happened on I-4 westbound near John Young Parkway.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more information about what happened and if anyone was hurt.

The area was shut down but lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.