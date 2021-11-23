'See something, say something': Boy finds weapon near Florida school, turns over to deputy

article

A boy in Flagler County is being recognized for keeping his community safe.

Deputies say the boy found a gun near Flagler Palm Coast High School and contacted the sheriff's office.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun and they are very proud of him for speaking up. The sheriff's office tweeted out photos of the impressive boy.

"We are very proud of him for speaking up!" the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say it's a reminder that if you see something, say something.

