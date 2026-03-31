See a fuzzy tussock caterpillar? Experts warn: Don't touch this bug

The Brief Experts are warning Central Florida residents to avoid touching the fuzzy, vibrant tussock moth caterpillar, as its barbed hairs can lodge into the skin and cause painful, burning rashes. The caterpillars are currently in their peak hatching season and have become so abundant that Sanford's Paw Park is temporarily closing from April 1 to April 3 for a specialized treatment to manage the population. If you come into contact with one, it is recommended to use tape to pull the irritating hairs out of the skin.



Have you spotted any fuzzy vibrant caterpillars with wispy hairs surrounding their body? That caterpillar is not a friend, experts warn.

Known as the tussock moth caterpillar, those hairy light hairs around its body are barbed and can embed within the skin.

These caterpillars are being spotted around Central Florida. In fact, Sanford's Paw Park – located at 427 S. French Avenue – is temporarily closing for the remainder of the week due to treating the park with an all-natural remedy to help manage the tussock caterpillars.

Pale tussock (Calliteara pudibunda / Phalaena pudibunda) colourful caterpillar in yellow form. Moth native to Europe and Asia. (Photo by: Philippe Clement/Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What is the tussock caterpillar?

What we know:

According to the Florida Museum, the tussock caterpillars, which are native to North America, are particularly abundant in North Central Florida. The caterpillars hatch eggs from late February to early March, the museum said.

Known as one of the most venomous caterpillars in the country, the tussock caterpillar can attach venom upon contact, FOX 35's Marlisa Goldsmith reported. The caterpillars, which are common in Oak and Elm trees, are also showing up in unexpected places, such as gas station canopies and car doors, Goldsmith said.

The University of Florida said the tussock caterpillar doesn't bite or sting. However, its hairs can cause chemical irritation by breaking off and lodging into the skin.

Venomous bites

Central Florida resident Konnie Kubec recalled when a tussock caterpillar came off her car window and got into her car. After falling on her neck then to her lap, Kubec put her arm on her lap and was soon covered with dozens of tiny red bumps on her body.

"I guess I squashed it because it went through my pants and got onto my leg as well," Kubec said.

The bumps, which started as white welts, turned into a deep, persistent rash.

What do the bumps feel like?

Kubec described the bumps as painful that turned into a burning itch.

"I wouldn't say that it's severe, but it's enough that it kept me awake the first night," she said.

Affected Central Florida areas

Sanford's Paw Park will temporarily close from Wednesday, April 1 to April 3 as the park gets treated to help manage the caterpillar activity in the park and help maintain a safe environment for pets and park visitors.



The park will reopen on Friday afternoon, the city said.

Don't squash the caterpillars, Goldsmith said, calling the tussock caterpillar an important food source for native birds.

What to do if stung?

For those stung, experts recommend using tape to pull out the caterpillar's hairs.