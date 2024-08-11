Second teen arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Pierson, deputies say

A second teen has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Pierson that left a 17-year-old dead, Volusia County deputies said.

The teen was arrested on Saturday and he faces one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted felony murder. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested for the same charges on Thursday. Both are accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Odie Carbajal of Crescent City.

According to deputies, the two accused teens were meeting up with Carbajal to buy a quarter pound of marijuana from him.

Volusia County teen girl charged with shooting, killing teen during botched drug deal

When the teens walked up to Carbajal's car, they began shooting and attempted to rob him. Another person inside Carbajl's car was shot and a third person inside the car was unharmed.



The car was found crashed into a tree off of Main Street late Wednesday night.