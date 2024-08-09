Volusia County teen girl charged with shooting, killing teen during botched drug deal

A 17-year-old girl is facing charges for fatally shooting another teen during a drug deal in Pierson, Volusia County deputies said.

The shooting, which happened on Wednesday night, was the result of an attempted robbery three teens orchestrated, which left 17-year-old Odie Carbajal dead.

According to deputies, the teen contacted Carbajal on Instagram to purchase a quarter pound of marijuana. While at the meeting location, Carbajal was approached by the teen girl and two others who all pointed guns at him, intending to rob him.

Deputies said the suspects fired their guns at the car, killing Carbajal and injuring another teen. A third passenger was not hit.

The teen girl is facing one count of first-degree felony murder and two counts of attempted felony murder.

Detectives also recovered two guns believed to be used in the shooting.