SeaWorld Orlando rescues 1,000th manatee, reaches major conservation milestone

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando has rescued its 1,000th manatee, marking a major milestone in nearly 50 years of marine conservation efforts. The park continues to play a critical role in rescuing, rehabilitating, and returning injured manatees while educating the public on protecting the species.



SeaWorld Orlando has reached a historic milestone with its 1,000th manatee rescue, marking nearly five decades of dedication to marine wildlife conservation.

Rescuing since 1976

The backstory:

Since 1976, SeaWorld Orlando has operated one of only three critical care facilities in the nation for manatees, treating animals affected by boat strikes, cold stress and entanglements. Equipped with temperature-controlled recovery pools, diagnostic tools and a team of specialized veterinarians.

Through its work with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, SeaWorld collaborates with federal, state and nonprofit organizations to protect Florida’s manatee population. In 2024 alone, the park rescued 61 manatees and successfully rehabilitated and returned 38.

Saving Reckless and Churro

The milestone follows the rescue and recovery of Reckless and Churro, a mother-daughter pair. Reckless suffered a severe boat strike in 2022, and her calf, Churro, was just days old at the time. After 20 months of intensive care, including 12 medical procedures and 17,000 hours of specialized treatment, both were successfully released back into the wild.

What they're saying:

"Reaching 1,000 manatee rescues is an incredible achievement and reflects the decades of dedication from our expert rescue team," said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld Orlando. "Together with our partners, we are making strides toward securing a future for these gentle giants."

CREDIT: SeaWorld

"SeaWorld consistently goes above and beyond, often caring for more than 40 manatees at a time and leading rescues outside Florida," said Terri Calleson, Florida manatee recovery lead for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. "Their efforts are vital in ensuring the future of this species."

As SeaWorld celebrates its milestone, the park encourages the public to support manatee conservation by staying vigilant on the water, reporting distressed animals and spreading awareness about the species.

For more information, visit SeaWorld.com.

