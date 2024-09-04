Florida teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld Orlando. Here's how

An Orlando theme park is showing appreciation for Florida teachers by offering free admission.

SeaWorld Orlando is providing all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers with unlimited access to the park through Sept. 4, according to a news release.

Teachers can access this complimentary admission through a special Teacher Card. Additionally, for $47.99, they can extend their benefits to include unlimited access to SeaWorld’s sister waterpark, Aquatica, with no blockout dates, also valid through Sept. 4.

Teacher Card holders can also enjoy discounted guest tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, with prices starting at $36.99. These guest tickets are valid through Oct. 4,.

For more information, click here.