SeaWorld Orlando challenges guests to ride all 8 coasters for National Roller Coaster Day

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating National Roller Coaster Day with "The Ultimate Coaster Challenge." The challenge invites guests to ride all eight of the theme park's roller coasters in a single day. Those who successfully complete the challenge will earn a limited-edition celebratory poster.



SeaWorld Orlando celebrates National Roller Coaster Day

What we know:

SeaWorld Orlando is inviting thrill-seekers to test their endurance and bravery this National Roller Coaster Day.

For one day only, guests can take on "The Ultimate Coaster Challenge" by experiencing every one of the park’s eight roller coasters before the park closes.

SeaWorld spokesperson Banks Lee suggests starting with the family-friendly rides before working up to the most intense coasters, such as Pipeline, Kraken and Manta.

The first 2,000 participants will receive an exclusive lanyard, allowing them to get punched at each ride they get on. Guests who complete all eight will receive a limited-edition 2025 National Roller Coaster Day poster designed after the Kraken ride.

(Credit: SeaWorld Orlando)

What are the 8 coasters?

Dig deeper:

SeaWorld Orlando is often referred to as the "coaster capital of Orlando" due to its large number of coasters.

Here's a look at the theme park's eight roller coasters:

Mako: Orlando's tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster.

Kraken: A floorless roller coaster inspired by the legendary sea monster.

Manta: A flying coaster where riders are suspended face-down below the track.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster: The world's first surf coaster that simulates riding the ocean waves, with rider-facing seats.

Ice Breaker: A launch coaster with a series of reverse launches and a 100-degree drop.

Super Grover's Box-Car Derby: A family-friendly coaster located in Sesame Street Land.

Penguin Trek: A new launch coaster with a theme of Arctic exploration.

Expedition Odyssey: A family-friendy launch coaster with a fluid, ocean-like motion.

When is National Roller Coaster Day?

Timeline:

National Roller Coaster Day is celebrated annually on Saturday, Aug. 16. The day is a celebration of roller coasters and a time for enthusiasts to ride their favorite coasters, learn about their history or check out thrilling new designs.

"The Ultimate Coaster Challenge" will take place from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. on Saturday at SeaWorld Orlando, which is located at 7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando.

In addition, annual pass members will have the chance to go behind the scenes of Kraken. Tours will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and offer an insider look at the ride. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.