Expedition Odyssey first look: SeaWorld Orlando gives FOX 35 sneak peak at newest attraction

Goodbye, Wild Arctic! Hello, Expedition Odyssey! That's the new name for the fully revamped and re-imagined cold-weather attraction at SeaWorld Orlando.

Expedition Odyssey to be immersive, multi-sensory experience

What we know:

SeaWorld Orlando is unveiling its newly revamped cold-weather attraction, now called Expedition Odyssey. The attraction combines a dynamic ride experience with an educational walk-through exhibit. The ride takes visitors on a thrilling journey through an arctic environment, featuring special effects like wind, mist, and scent, along with motion-based seating and a wrap-around 50-foot screen. After the ride, visitors will move into a renovated exhibit showcasing real arctic animals, such as whales, seals, walruses, and penguins, filmed on location in some of the coldest places on Earth.

What we don't know:

Although the attraction is set to open this spring, the exact date of the launch has not been confirmed. There are also no details yet on how the new exhibit will integrate with SeaWorld Orlando’s other attractions in terms of visitor flow and capacity. The impact of the new technology, especially the 50-foot screen and the dynamic ride motion, on guest experience is also yet to be fully assessed.

The backstory:

The new Expedition Odyssey replaces the previous Wild Arctic exhibit at SeaWorld Orlando. Wild Arctic was known for its static, ice-themed walkthrough and limited ride components.

In contrast, Expedition Odyssey is designed to be an immersive, multi-sensory experience that combines entertainment and education. SeaWorld has made significant upgrades in its animal exhibits in recent years, and Expedition Odyssey is part of that broader effort to revitalize and modernize the park's cold-weather attraction.

Local perspective:

This transformation reflects SeaWorld’s broader strategy to merge thrilling rides with its commitment to animal conservation and education. For locals and tourists alike, this exhibit promises an innovative way to learn about arctic wildlife while experiencing new cutting-edge technology. It could also be a significant draw for visitors, setting SeaWorld apart in a competitive theme park market.

What they're saying:

SeaWorld's engineering director, Conner Carr, highlighted the unique combination of immersive technology and animal education.

"Incredible, thrilling, fun rides and attractions, and our love and passion for animals and the world that we love," Carr said, describing what makes Expedition Odyssey special.

In Expedition Odyssey, the ride virtually flies visitors through an icy, watery world.

"Not only are we showing you the arctic, we're taking you there through multiple special effects: scent, mist, wind, light, in addition to a dynamic range of motion unlike any other," Carr explained.

Carr said the movie showcases whales, seals, walruses, penguins and more that the visitors will later see in the exhibit, all shot by crews on-location in some of the world's coldest places.

"All of the animals, all of the landscapes, all of the adventure is truly real."

Jon Peterson, SeaWorld Orlando’s president, emphasized the speed and efficiency of the development process.

"We bring in companies to work round the clock to get this done really fast," Peterson said.

Additionally, he stressed that the new upgrades would not disturb the animals, who are the true stars of the attraction.

"Our zoological teams are working round the clock to ensure that for the animals meets the standards and make sure they don't feel a blip in what we're doing," Peterson added.

What's next:

Expedition Odyssey is set to open in the spring, and SeaWorld Orlando is working to ensure the exhibit’s completion without affecting the well-being of the animals. The opening will likely be followed by an official launch date, with expected attention to both the technological features of the ride and the educational aspects of the animal exhibits.

