Search underway for possible missing diver at Wekiwa Springs State Park

Orange County Fire Rescue on Tuesday searched for a possible missing diver at Wekiwa Springs State Park on Tuesday.

Crews were called to the park around 11 a.m. following three reports of a free diver who didn't resurface.

Rescue divers searched the water for 45 minutes and in three caves, but no diver was discovered. Search efforts were turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which concluded late afternoon. The springs were reoepened to the public.