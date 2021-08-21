Search resumes for jet skier who went missing at Orange County park

The search for a missing jet skier resumes on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the R.D. Keene Park in Windermere on Friday around 7 p.m. for a boating accident. The victim, a man in his 20's, was on Lake Palmer with a friend riding on a jet ski.

They say at some point he fell into the lake and didn't come back up.

The Orange County Fire Department responded and deployed a dive team but couldn't find the man. They paused their search for the night when it got too dark but are back on the lake to continue searching.

No other details have been released. Check back for updates.

