Search continues for man accused of exposing self to school girls, kidnapping attempt

A man is still on the loose after Sanford Police say he exposed himself to a group of young girls and then tried to kidnap one of them.

Sanford Police say Jerral Ugene Wynn, 23, was standing behind a tree near Sanford Middle School, touching himself.

The alleged incident happened while the three girls were walking to get to school. Sanford police investigators also say the man tried to grab one of the girls and got a hold of her backpack. She had to slip it off just to be able to run away, they say. All three girls were able to escape.

Parents picking their kids up from Sanford Middle School on Monday had a wide range of reactions hearing what happened.

"I have a girl that goes to Sanford Middle, so that’s kind of scary," one parent, Wendy Yarema, told FOX 35.

Many parents had already heard about the incident by Monday afternoon. Maricell Sanchez says she was surprised by the story.

"I just keep watching everybody," she said.

James Mooney told FOX 35 the story was sick.

"That man ought to be put away forever," said Mooney. "That’s why all these people here are waiting to pick up their kids. A lot of them think the same way. It’s just not safe anymore. Not for kids."

Sanford Police think Wynn may have done something like this before, but that no one reported it in the past. Police say they’re still investigating that.

Wynn does have previous convictions in Seminole County for burglary, robbery, grand theft, and battery, but nothing like what he’s accused of now.

The Sanford Police Department is asking people to come forward if they know where Wynn might be, or if they have information about similar incidents. Your tip could earn you a $1000 reward.