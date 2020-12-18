Seahorse gives birth to hundreds of babies since October at Florida aquarium

"WE. HAVE. BABIES!!"

That was the announcement on Twitter from the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota after a father seahorse gave birth to hundreds of little seahorses this week.

Video shows the babies swimming around their father. Male seahorses carry the unique trait to undergo pregnancy and give birth.

MORE NEWS: 70-year-old crocodile spotted in Punta Gorda backyard

"Say hello to the hundreds of new baby seahorses in our Aquarium! The male that gave birth to these babies has been giving birth every 14-16 days since October!"

(Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium)

Advertisement

The new babies are reportedly his 5th batch.

You can follow the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium @motemarinelab on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

MORE NEWS: Florida woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree, chaos ensues in wild video