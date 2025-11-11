School start times could change in Orange, Osceola counties under new proposals

The Brief Osceola and Orange County school districts are considering swapping start times, so elementary schools begin earlier, and high schools start later. District officials say the goal is to improve student well-being and allow teens more sleep. Parents are being asked to review the proposals and share feedback through online surveys before any final decisions are made.



The school bell schedule in Osceola County could soon change, and district leaders want parents to help decide how.

A similar proposal is also being discussed in neighboring Orange County.

Osceola County proposal

Timeline:

In Osceola County, high schools currently start classes at 7:15 a.m., elementary schools start at 8:20 a.m. and middle schools start at 9:30 a.m.

Under the proposal, elementary schools would begin earlier in the morning, while high schools would start later — a reversal of the current schedule. Elementary schools would start at 7:30 a.m., high schools would start at 8:30 a.m., and middle school start times would remain the same.

District officials say they are gathering community feedback before making any final decisions.

Orange County proposal

Timeline:

A similar proposal is also being discussed in neighboring Orange County, where high schools currently start classes at 7:20 a.m., elementary schools start at 8:45 a.m. and middle schools start at 9:30 a.m.

The proposed change in Orange County would swap the order of high school and elementary start times, with elementary schools starting at 7:45 a.m. and high schools starting at 8:40 a.m. Middle schools would start at 9:35 a.m.

What they're saying:

Some parents say later start times for high school students could help improve focus and well-being.

"Kids may benefit from more sleep," one parent said.

"We learned that during COVID, because my daughter’s school literally started at 11, and it was the best… she was ready to educate herself."

What you can do:

Parents can review the proposed changes and complete a survey on the Orange County School District’s website and the Osceola County School District’s website.