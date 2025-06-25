Scam Alert: Ormond Beach couple lost $83K in fake PayPal text scheme

The Brief An Ormond Beach couple lost $83,000 after falling victim to a fake PayPal text scam involving phony security representatives. The scammers convinced them to wire money and later hand over $33,000 in cash to a fake courier at their home. Police are urging residents to verify suspicious messages and never send money or provide personal information to unknown contacts.



An Ormond Beach couple lost $83,000 in an elaborate scam involving a fake PayPal text message and phony security representatives, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Couple falls victim to PayPal scam

What we know:

According to investigators, the scam began on May 22 when the couple received a fraudulent message about a $599 unauthorized PayPal charge. When they called the number provided, individuals posing as Norton Security representatives persuaded them to "fix" the issue by wiring $49,400.

The scammers later claimed the money was on hold due to IRS taxes and convinced the victims to withdraw an additional $33,000 in cash. The couple ultimately handed the money to a fake courier who arrived at their home.

PayPal fraud alert | CREDIT: Ormond Beach Police Department

Police warn of circulating scam

What they're saying:

The police are reminding residents to never call phone numbers from unsolicited texts or emails and to always verify contact information directly through official websites or apps. Authorities also emphasized that legitimate companies will never request cash pickups at home or demand immediate payment over the phone.

If you have fallen victim, reach out

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by a scam is urged to contact law enforcement. For non-emergencies, the Ormond Beach Police Department can be reached at (386) 248-1777.

