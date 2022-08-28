Satanic Temple hosts 'After School Satan Club' at Pennsylvania school

article



Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school.

Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.

The group tried to establish an After School Satan Club at a school within the district in April, but its efforts were denied by the school board at the time, according to the report.

Parents and community members were livid about the proposed group's attempt to enter the school district.

Jennifer McAllister, a resident of Perry County, said in April that the idea is "crazy."

"They already took God out of schools now they're going to let Satan in, it's just crazy," McAllister said.

Lucien Graves, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple, said that the group is seeking "other religious representation."

"We don’t decry or begrudge anybody having a prayer event or anything like that," said Greaves. "It does become a problem, a serious problem, when you allow a back-to-school prayer event, but you don’t allow any other religious representation."

He added that parents should look at the event from a First Amendment point of view.

"We’re talking about upholding fundamental pillars of democracy and the First Amendment," he said.

The event is being held just days after a prayer night that is being hosted by Dillsburg Community Worship and Prayer.

The Northern York County School District told the news outlet that it doesn't endorse the activity of outside groups, but says that it allows organizations to rent facilities.

The Satanic Temple has attempted to establish After School Satan Clubs at schools around the country that have an operating religious club on-campus.

In May, the Satanic Temple attempted to establish a presence at Guilford County Schools in North Carolina, sparking outrage among parents, who gathered to protest the move.

"Kind of a rallying thing to say ‘we here in Greensboro does not want this in our schools,'" Tempe Moore, the organizer of the protest said. "This is not a time for good men to do nothing. It’s a time to let our voices be heard."

A website for the "After School Satan Club" states that the group meets at "select" public schools where "Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet," and states that the clubs are established at the request of community members who "would like to see the program offered."

The club says that it's "not interested in converting children to Satanism ."

"Trained educators provide activities and learning opportunities, which students are free to engage in, or they may opt to explore other interests that may be aided by available resources. The environment is open and parents/guardians are welcome to participate," their website states.

"After School Satan Club[s]" are needed to provide a "contrasting balance" to after-school activities at some schools, according to the website.

