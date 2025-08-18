Sanford police seek suspect in indecent exposure case
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a customer inside a Sanford Dollar General.
What we know:
According to the Sanford Police Department, the incident happened on Aug. 10 at the store located at 3530 Sanford Ave. Investigators said the man exposed his sexual organs to a shopper before leaving the store.
The suspect is wanted on a charge of indecent exposure of sexual organs.
Police released a photo of the man and urged anyone with information to contact the Sanford Police Department.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a release shared by the Sanford Police Department.