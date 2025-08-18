Sanford police seek suspect in indecent exposure case

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a customer inside a Sanford Dollar General.

What we know:

According to the Sanford Police Department, the incident happened on Aug. 10 at the store located at 3530 Sanford Ave. Investigators said the man exposed his sexual organs to a shopper before leaving the store.

The suspect is wanted on a charge of indecent exposure of sexual organs.

Police released a photo of the man and urged anyone with information to contact the Sanford Police Department.