Sanford community raises funds to care for rescued sloths

The Brief Sanford residents are raising money to help care for 10 rescued sloths at the Central Florida Zoo. The sloths require months of quarantine and treatment, costing at least $1,000 per day. A T-shirt fundraiser raised more than $3,700 on its first day.



A Central Florida community is raising money to help care for sloths rescued from Sloth World after several of the animals became seriously ill.

Thirteen sloths were brought to the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford, but zoo officials said three have since died. The youngest sloth, known as Mr. Ginger, remains in intensive care.

Local perspective:

The Sanford Main Street program partnered with the zoo to sell sloth-themed T-shirts to help cover medical and rehabilitation costs for the 10 surviving sloths. Zoo officials said the animals are expected to remain in quarantine for about three months while receiving treatment and monitoring.

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Officials said caring for the sloths costs at least $1,000 per day for medicine, food, lab work and other needs, with total expenses projected to reach as much as $200,000.

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Organizers said the fundraiser generated more than $3,700 on its first day. Supporters can also donate directly to the zoo.