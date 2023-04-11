Salads sold at Publix stores in Florida recalled over Listeria concerns

article

Salad kits sold at Publix grocery stores in multiple states including Florida are being recalled over Listeria concerns, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Fresh Express Incorporated voluntarily recalled some of its already-expired salad kit products produced at the company’s Morrow, Georgia facility out of an abundance of caution due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall came about after a random sample test of a salad kit by the Georgia Department of Agriculture tested positive for the pathogen. The FDA said no illnesses have been reported and the affected products are no longer for sale.

A Listeria infection can be serious and sometimes deadly in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled products listed below have use-by dates of either March 31 or April 2, 2023 and carry a product code of GO75 on the front of the packaging:

Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit

Fresh Express Chopped Chipotle Cheddar Kit

Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit

Customers who may have the products should throw them away and not eat them.

Consumers can return to the store they purchased the recalled product for a refund or call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.