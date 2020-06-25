Saharan dust cloud moving over Florida Peninsula

The skies over Central Florida could seem hazy over the next few days as Saharan dust crosses over the Florida Peninsula.

It’s been nicknamed the "Godzilla Dust Cloud." It’s a big plume of dust from the Sahara Desert in northern Africa that blew off the African coast and crossed the Atlantic Ocean.

"It’s the big monsoon season on the western coast of Africa. Those monsoons kick up a whole bunch of dust in the atmosphere and that’s how it all gets started," explained FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards.

Richards said depending on where the wind blows, you may or may not see the dust. The Saharan dust has landed at places like Jill Towers' pool in Lake County.

"My pool has tan sand when we vacuumed it last night and then again this morning when I got in again on the bottom and the steps as well."

She’s also having breathing issues.

Advertisement

"I have sinus issues, but it’s worse today, just a little cloggy and runny, if you can understand that," she said.

"My nose has been a little more stuffy," said Derek Demeter. "It’s not as bad yet. In the next few days, it’s gonna get worse."

Demeter is the director of Seminole State’s Planetarium and he has noticed a difference in the sky.

"Lightish, whitish hue to it that’s from the sand. Different islands of the Caribbean have gotten so much dust it’s accumulated on people’s cars and stuff like that."

He recommends people wear masks, not just for COVID-19, but to protect themselves from this so-called "Godzilla Dust Cloud."

"For those susceptible to dust, pollen, things like that you definitely want to be cautious about that."

Richards said this will last three to five days, but after that, another dust cloud will be heading here again.