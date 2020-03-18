Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $1 million to food banks amid coronavirus pandemic

article

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are doing their part to help feed struggling families during the coronavirus outbreak.

The married superstars recently made a $1,000,000 donation to be distributed between food banks in Canada and the United States.

One of the organizations is Feeding America. The non-profit works with food banks, pantries and meal programs across America to help feed hungry families and their children.

The other charity is Food Banks Canada, which helps to keep food banks stocked for low-income families.

The actors announced their donation in separate Instagram posts.

"COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low-income families," Lively wrote. "Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help."

Reynolds also asked for the public to consider donating -- adding his signature humor at the end of the post.

"Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection. (Hugh Jackman's # is 1-555-😢- HUGH)."