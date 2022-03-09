Russia-Ukraine war: Shelling and evacuation efforts continue at 2-week mark

Efforts are ongoing to coordinate safe routes of escape for Ukrainian civilians out of besieged cities as the Russian invasion rounds out its second week.

In the days since Russia launched a war on Ukraine, some 2 million people have fled the country, nearly half of them children. Russian troops have captured swaths of territory in the south, but have faced fierce Ukrainian resistance in other regions.

Ukrainian officials say women who are pregnant or with children, the elderly and those with disabilities will be given priority to leave besieged or occupied cities on Wednesday through a humanitarian corridor Russia and Ukraine agreed to. Some 5,000 civilians, including foreign students, were able to flee one such city on Tuesday.

VYSNE NEMECKE, SLOVAKIA - MARCH 09: Refugees fleeing Ukraine arrive at the Vysne Nemecke border crossing on March 9, 2022, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Life has become increasingly desperate in cities cut from electricity and facing food and medicine shortages. The port city of Mariupol is particularly devastated, lacking running water, heat, sanitary systems and phone service.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed that his country would fight Russia’s invasion. The foreign ministers of both countries are expected to meet Thursday in Turkey.

Are civilians being safely evacuated?

Civilian evacuations are expected to resume Wednesday from the northeastern border city of Sumy to the city of Poltava. Nearly two dozen buses carrying aid to the city will pick up people seeking to flee, Ukrainian officials say.

The route out of Sumy, on the Russian border, is the only one that has been used successfully so far. A senior Ukrainian official says 5,000 people, including 1,700 foreign students were evacuated from the city Tuesday.

Other routes out of Mariupol, Enerhodar in the south, Volnovakha in the southeast, Izyum in the east, and several towns in the Kyiv region could too see evacuations during a 12-hour-long ceasefire. Civilians would be led to places in Ukraine held by the government.

Ukrainian officials have rejected Moscow’s offer to establish safe corridors for civilians to head toward Russia, saying they will only agree to the safe exits leading westward.

Russia insists it is ready to provide humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities. The two sides blame one another for previous failed attempts.

What has the AP directly witnessed or confirmed elsewhere in Ukraine?

In the encircled port city of Mariupol, women and children gathered in a basement shelter as outgoing artillery fire blazed in the distance.

A Ukrainian soldier was seen telling people to remain united as a store was being raided for essential items. "You don’t need to panic. Please don’t steal everything. You will live here together. This is your home," he's heard saying.

People have been collecting water from streams or melting snow in Mariupol, which has a population of just under half a million. Power cuts mean that many residents have lost internet access and now rely on their car radios for Russian-controlled broadcasts.

In the capital, Kyiv, air raid sirens were heard Wednesday morning before an all-clear was given. Families with small children continue to seek refuge inside a subway station to escape the sounds of war above. One university student told the AP that people go home from time to time to shower and get food only.

Russian artillery has pounded the suburbs around Kyiv for days.

What are Ukrainian officials saying?

Ukrainian officials say two people, including a child, were killed by Russian firepower in the town of Chuhuiv just east of the country's second-largest city of Kharkiv late Tuesday.

In the city of Malyn, to the west of Kyiv, at least five people, including two children, were killed in a Russian air strike, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling made it impossible to evacuate the bodies of five people who died when their vehicle was fired upon near Kyiv. Emergency services were also unable to collect the bodies of 12 patients of a psychiatric hospital, where around 200 patients remain.

In the northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces are placing military equipment among residential buildings, a top Ukrainian military official said. He said Russians dressed in civilian clothes are advancing on the city of Mykolaiv in the south.

Ukraine’s energy minister says Ukrainian staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, are physically and emotionally exhausted. He said about 500 Russian soldiers and 50 pieces of heavy equipment are inside the station, which the Russians took control of in an attack last week.

What is the view from inside Russia?

Russia has cracked down on independent reporting and blocked access to Russian-language journalism by multiple foreign news outlets. Scattered protests against the war continue in the country, but sources of information about what is happening are diminishing for people inside Russia.

The U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, even if it means rising costs for Americans, particularly at the gas pump. Shell also said it will stop buying Russian oil.

McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric all announced Tuesday they’re temporarily suspending business in Russia. Some companies, such as McDonald’s, say they will keep paying wages for now to their workers in Russia.

Russia’s Central Bank sharply tightened currency restrictions in ways not seen since Soviet times. It ordered the country’s commercial banks to cap the amount clients can withdraw from their hard currency deposits at $10,000 in U.S. dollars. Any withdrawals above that amount would be converted to rubles at the current exchange rates.

A senior Russian diplomat overseeing the foreign ministry's North American file slammed U.S. actions against Russia, saying it had brought relations between the two nations "to the point of no return".

CIA Director William Burns testified before Congress this week, saying some 13,000-14,000 Russians have been arrested since the start of the invasion for opposing the war and that it will be "an ugly next few weeks" as Russian President Vladimir Putin doubles down in Ukraine.