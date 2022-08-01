Russia pulls out of ISS, American companies plan to step up

For over two decades, the International Space Station (ISS) has long been a room, board, and research hub for astronauts. Also, a symbol of the partnership between the United States and Russia.

The floating laboratory’s future is now in jeopardy. Russia will opt out of the ISS after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost. The announcement was made by the space agency after a discussion with Russia's president.

"The problem is that Putin is a thug, and he may be serious this time," Dale Ketcham, a vice president with Space Florida, said.

"We have to decide. Do we attempt to quickly try to salvage the existing ISS? I think we can do that relatively quickly, or do we more aggressively accelerate the program the country was on to commercialize space stations," he said.

With the aging ISS set to retire in 2030, Ketcham said the pressure is on. NASA planned to keep the ISS going until 2030, hoping to buy time for the private sector to step in.

"I am sure they will see this as a great business opportunity, but they are also hopefully going to recognize that it is still to be determined whether or not congress can allocate money and reallocate existing resources to help incentivize and accelerate the development of those commercial space stations," Ketcham said.

A few contractors already have million-dollar contracts with NASA for blueprints. Blue Origin and Sierra Space teamed up to design a commercial space station called the Orbital Reef, a private space station they say will operate as a mixed-use business park in space.

Sierra Space Vice President Janet Kavandi said she thinks they can build a station in less than 10 years.

"I was just at a panel at this ISS conference and we each presented ideas. We believe we can develop our modules by 2025 and 2026 and have operational crewed versions by 2027," Kavandi said. "I think it is a good reminder that it is time for commercial companies to really get more involved."

NASA said other companies working on their own floating labs are Nanorocks, Northrop Grumman and Axiom.

"We still want to lead. The US should still lead in this endeavor and provide the platform for others to use," Kavandi said.