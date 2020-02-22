Runners brave chilly weather for the 6th annual Purple Pride 5K on Saturday

article

The 6th annual Purple Pride 5K 2020 kicked off Saturday in downtown Orlando. FOX 35 News is a proud sponsor of the event.

The race is presented by Orlando Health, Publix, and JetBlue.

Over 1,000 runners showed off their purple pride, running 3.1 miles in the chilly weather. The race began at 8:00 a.m. at Exploria Stadium on Church Street.

Starting outside the stadium on Church St., for the first time ever, the finish line is on the sideline of the field inside the stadium! Spectators got to sit in the seats and watch the finish. Runners exit the field through the iconic, black-lit player's tunnel.

The run was sold out but last minute registrations became available on the website prior to the start of the event.

Each runner receives a race T-shirt, a commemorative finishers medal, and one ticket to the 2020 Orlando City Home Opener on Saturday, February 29th against Real Salt Lake.