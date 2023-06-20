Royal Caribbean’s new ship 'Utopia of the Seas' to homeport at Port Canaveral

article

A new cruise ship is coming to Central Florida that will homeport year-round at Port Canaveral beginning in the summer of 2024.

Construction of Utopia of the Seas started in 2022 at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint Nazaire, France. When finished, Royal Caribbean's newest addition will become the second-largest cruise ship in the world, measuring 1,188 feet long, 211 feet wide, and featuring 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests. Utopia of the Seas, an Oasis-class ship, will also be the first in its class to be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), Royal Caribbean says.

"Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas is one of the most anticipated new cruise vessels in the industry. We are thrilled to have her join us and looking forward to her arrival next year," stated Capt. John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral. "Homeporting this first LNG-powered Oasis-class ship at Port Canaveral to sail these very popular shorter itineraries exemplifies the trust and commitment our valued cruise partners have in our Port and this community to deliver a high-quality guest experience. We are tremendously proud."

Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Sea Solarium Suite Living Room. [Credit: Royal Caribbean International]

The ship will arrive in Brevard County in July 2024 and will embark on three and four-day journeys to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas. Utopia will join her sister ships, Wonder of the Seas and Voyager-class Adventure of the Seas, establishing Port Canaveral as the homeport for two of the world’s largest three ships.

Utopia will boast five pools, three water slides, 21 dining venues, 23 bars, two casinos, and eight hot tubs. It will also be the only Oasis-class ship to include two Solarium Suites.

"The debut of Utopia of the Seas will introduce an array of signature adventures alongside innovative features and reimagined experiences. Notably, it will include access to the newly unveiled adults-only Hideaway Beach, set to open in early 2024," Port Canaveral officials said. "Guests can look forward to indulging in a new Caribbean tiki bar, an immersive dining experience like no other, the longest and most thrilling dry slide at sea, newly designed resort-style pools, and much more."

Bookings will open on Royal Caribbean's website on Friday, June 23, 2023.