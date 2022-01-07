Royal Caribbean 'pausing operations' on some sailings amid omicron outbreak
article
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Royal Caribbean is canceling some cruises amid the omicron coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, Royal Caribbean International said:
As a result of the ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world, and in an abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean International is pausing operations for the following ships:
- Vision of the Seas’ return to cruising is postponed until March 7, 2022
- Serenade of the Seas sailings from January 8 – March 5, returning after dry dock on April 26, 2022
- Jewel of the Seas sailings from January 9 – February 12, returning on February 20, 2022
- Symphony of the Seas sailings from January 8 – January 22, returning on January 29, 2022
In that statement, Royal Caribbean also said, "We regret having to cancel our guests’ long-awaited vacations and appreciate their loyalty and understanding. Our top priority is always the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities we visit."
Advertisement
Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.