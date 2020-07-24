Rosen Plaza Hotel on I-Drive implements COVID-19 safety procedures ahead of reopening

article

In a sign of a possible tourism bounce back, the Rosen Plaza Hotel is ready to re-open.

Derek Baum, Rosen Plaza’s general manager, said workers have spent weeks preparing.

“We've really been priding ourselves on the total commitment, we've been spending a lot of time researching and identifying all the best practices that are out there.”



Safety procedures even start before the guest's check-in, like taking their temperature at the gate before they go to the front desk.

At the front desk, there are Plexiglas partitions separating guests from staff. There are also several hand sanitizing stations, and socially-distanced furniture, like out at the pool.

“You'll notice we've taken the liberty to make vignettes of seating so that guests can be socially distant while they sit here and enjoy whatever we have to offer,” said Jay Finkelstein, Rosen Plaza’s assistant general manager.

When it comes to the rooms themselves, the staff is taking extra precautions to make sure they stay clean. The staff now uses electrostatic guns to sanitize the surfaces in the guest rooms.

Rosen hotels laid off thousands of workers, but Baum said Rosen Plaza has about 70-percent of staffing positions back working.

“We're really excited about welcoming those associates back, and they're excited about coming back.”



Along with Rosen Plaza, the nearby Rosen Inn at Pointe Orlando also re-opens this Sunday.