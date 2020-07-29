Ronald McDonald House closes 3 homes due to COVID-19 but Good Samaritans are helping the families

The Ronald McDonald House is a place for families to stay while their critically ill children are in the hospital. However, all three houses have suddenly shutdown in Central Florida.

Currently, around a dozen families are staying in hotels but the need could rise.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida spokesperson Priya Aboul-Hosn told FOX 35 that "earlier this month, we made the decision to close down the houses after cases of COVID were found in the houses, so we’ve been struggling."

They struggled to put families like Camilia Mora and her mom in a hotel, especially as one-year-old Alessandra fights for her life in the hospital. Camilia said that they came from Ecuador, so her baby sister could get help here. She has breathing and heart issues and recently had heart surgery.

Priya told FOX 35 that they are raising donations to help these families during their stay wit "gift cards to local restaurants, regular Visa gift cards or even gas gift cards."

She relies on people like Rory Sullivan, who is conducting a drive in her neighborhood. We introduced her to Camilia and her mom, Soliedad. Camilia Mora said that "we are so impressed about that and we want to thank you alone because that means everything to us."

Rory explained that "seriously, it’s the least I can do. And honestly, it’s not even me. It’s this community I live in. Avalon."

Rory said that she has raised both food and gift cards for the families, realizing they are in a very challenging situation.

"God bless you guys. I could start crying. You guys are the real heroes. I did nothing compared to what you guys are doing," Camilia said. "God is going to multiply everything with what you are helping us and all the people that are helping we are so grateful about that."

So even though this door is closed, another is wide open.

People interested in donating should log onto the Ronald McDonald House website.

