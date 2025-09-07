Ron DiMenna: Ron Jon Surf Shop founder dies at 88, family says

Ron DiMenna, the man who founded Ron Jon Surf Shop in the 1950s and has since expanded to multiple locations along the East Coast, including Florida, has died, his company announced. He was 88.

In a news release shared with FOX 35 on Sunday, Dimenna died on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. A cause of death was not immediately released.

"A free spirit"

What they're saying:

"Ron was known as a free spirit and his love for the beach and the sport of surfing endured throughout his life. He lived life on his own terms and created a retail empire that remains one of the most successful beach shopping destinations in the country. The Ron Jon Surf Shop Corporation will continue to function as it has and nothing will change in the company’s day-to-day operations. Ron’s vision and legacy will live on for generations through Ron Jon Surf Shop and Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation" - Michele Goodwin, president of Ron Jon Surf Shop

History of Ron Jon Surf Shop

DiMenna opened the first Ron Jon Surf Shop in 1959 along the New Jersey Shore. Years later, he opened another one in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, a news release said. Since then, the brand and company have expanded to more locations in the southeastern United States, including Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina.

DiMenna enjoyed surfing and wanted to "bring surfing to the masses," a news release said.

When did Ron Jon Surf Shop expand to Florida?

According to its website, Ron Job Surf Shop opened its first Florida store in Cocoa Beach – billed as "one of a kind" -- in 1963. At one point, it had a shop located at the Canaveral Pier, the website states.

Surfing's Evolution & Preservation Foundation

He and his wife, Lunne DiMenna, founded the Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation to preserve the coastal beaches in Florida and promote surfing and sports safety. This may perhaps be most recognizable by the "Endless Summer" specialty license plates sold in Florida.