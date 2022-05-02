Roe v. Wade: What you need to know about a key abortion ruling that the Supreme Court looks poised to overturn

Members of the United States Supreme Court appear poised to overturn a landmark ruling in the 70s that paved the way for legalized abortions, in certain cases, across the country.

It is important to note that the Supreme Court has yet to set an official ruling on the case involving Roe v. Wade. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

Here's what you should know about the landmark abortion case.

Why does it appear likely that Roe v. Wade is being overturned?

On May 2, 2022, it was reported by Politico, based on a leaked draft majority opinion, that the Supreme Court is poised to not only overturn Roe v. Wade, but the Casey decision.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak. And the decision has had damaging consequences," Justice Samuel Alito wrote, in the draft opinion. "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

Once again, it is important to note that the Supreme Court has yet to set an official ruling on the case involving Roe v. Wade. In addition, Politico cautions that the draft was written in February, and may have already been re-written. In addition, Justices sometimes change their votes.

What led to this draft decision?

In July 2021, the Attorney General of Mississippi, Republican Lynn Fitch, argued that the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability? Yes. Why? Because nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion," Fitch, along with four of her attorneys, wrote in a brief.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court heard arguments over Mississippi's anti-abortion law, which bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In that case, the justices were asked to not only overturn Roe v. Wade, but also the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision that affirmed Roe v. Wade.

During arguments for that case, all six conservative justices signaled that they would uphold the Mississippi law, and five asked questions that suggested that overruling Roe and Casey was a possibility.

What is Roe v. Wade?

According to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute, the case that led to the Roe v. Wade ruling involved a pregnant single woman, named then only as Jane Roe, who brought a class-action lawsuit to challenge the constitutionality of criminal abortion laws in Texas.

The woman, subsequently identified as Norma McCorvey, died in 2017.

According to an Associated Press article published at the time of her death, McCorvey was 22 when she sought to have an abortion in Texas in 1969. At the time, McCorvey was on her third pregnancy. She was also unmarried and unemployed at the time.

At the time McCorvey sought an abortion, Texas law criminalized abortions, except in cases to save a woman's life.

According to a 2020 AP article, McCorvey gave birth to her third child, whom she put up for adoption prior to the Roe v. Wade ruling.

The real identity of Jane Roe was not known until the 1980s – when McCorvey revealed herself.

What did the Roe v. Wade ruling say about abortion?

According to Encyclopedia Britannica's entry on the ruling, the court ruled that Texas laws criminalizing abortion in most instances violated a woman's constitutional right to privacy, which it found to be implicit in the liberty guarantee of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

State criminal abortion laws, like those involved here, that except from criminality only a life-saving procedure on the mother's behalf without regard to the stage of her pregnancy and other interests involved violate the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, which protects against state action the right to privacy, including a woman's qualified right to terminate her pregnancy. Though the State cannot override that right, it has legitimate interests in protecting both the pregnant woman's health and the potentiality of human life, each of which interests grows and reaches a "compelling" point at various stages of the woman's approach to term.

The court, at the same time, disagreed with McCorvey's assertion that there is an absolute right to terminate pregnancy in any way and at any time.

Why are conservatives opposed to Roe v. Wade?

In an article published on the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website, Susan E. Wills argues that in the Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court, among other things, exceeded its constitutional authority, misrepresented the history of abortion and attitudes towards it, and assigned a right to privacy in abortion that has no foundation in the text or history of the U.S. constitution.

According to Pew Research Center, a number of Christian faiths, including the Roman Catholic Church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the Southern Baptist Convention, oppose abortion rights with few or no exceptions.

Have officials enacted abortion protections before?

Prior to recent events, the federal government, along with a number of states have enacted anti-abortion measures.

According to Planned Parenthood, the federal government withholds Medicaid funding from abortion, with narrow exceptions, and in 2007, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal law that banned abortion procedures in the second trimester of pregnancy.

Various states have also enacted abortion restrictions. Besides Mississippi, Arizona, and Texas have passed measures that banned abortions at 15 weeks and around six weeks (once a heartbeat is detected), respectively. Oklahoma even enacted a law that makes it a felony to perform an abortion, except to save a mother's life. Those who violate Oklahoma's law can be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

What could happen if Roe v. Wade is indeed overturned?

Until now, the court has allowed states to regulate but not ban abortion before the point of viability, around 24 weeks. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would remove the federal guarantee of abortion protection and allow each state to set its own rules.

On its website, the Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as a 'research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide,' states that 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned or gutted.

According to the website, 13 states have trigger bans that are tied to Roe being overturned.

Some states, like California, have enacted measures that aim to protect the privacy of abortion providers and their patients.

What do polls say about the nation's opinion on abortion?

According to a 2019 poll by the Pew Research Center, 61% of those surveyed say abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 38% say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

In a 2021 AP-NORC poll, 61% of those surveyed say abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester, and 80% said that about the third trimester.

In a Fox News poll released in 2021, 65% of those surveyed say Roe v. Wade should be allowed to stand. The same poll, however, found that overall views on abortion are divided, with the same percentage (49%) of those surveyed say that abortion should be illegal or illegal.

When will an official ruling be made?

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.