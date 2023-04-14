Roar! See 20+ life-sized dinosaurs at Leu Gardens in Florida

Explore nearly 50 acres of springtime blossoms at Harry P. Leu Gardens and see more than 20 life-sized dinosaurs.

The creator of the exhibit, Guy Darrough, is an expert in fossils and has been working in paleontology for over 45 years. He has crafted each one to make it as authentic as possible, so you can feel like you're really back in the prehistoric era without the danger.

The life-sized dinosaurs range in size from a tiny 14 inches to a massive 33-foot Daspletosaurus, the cousin of the T-Rex. (You don't want to mess with that one, but he’s great for selfies!)

And the best part? You don't have to time travel to see them.

The experience is included with regular daytime garden admission, which varies from $10-$15 per person. The garden is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., but remember, there is no entry after 4 p.m.

"Dinosaurs at Leu Gardens" will be on display through July 9, 2023.

So grab your friends and family and come discover what life was like millions of years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth... but remember, no entry after 4:00 p.m., because we all know what happens when the sun goes down in these types of parks.

Visit www.leugardens.org for more information.