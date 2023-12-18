Double shooting shuts down Orange Blossom Trail near Orlando

A man and a woman were found shot in Orange County Monday morning, authorities said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., deputies responded to the 4100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail regarding a call of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital. Additional details regarding their conditions were not immediately released.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputies are investigating after two men were found shot on Orange Blossom Trail near Orlando Monday morning.

Two suspects, both men, are in custody, deputies said. Both were also taken to a hospital and investigators are working to learn what their injuries are.

The northbound lanes of South Orange Blossom Trail at Holden Avenue are closed at this time as deputies investigate.

Editor's Note: The Orange County Sheriff's Office previously said two men had been shot. In an updated news release, deputies clarified that a man and a woman had been shot.