Florida man, woman injured after 'multiple' shots fired through apartment front door: police

Stream FOX 35 News

A man and a woman were injured after shots were fired multiple times through an apartment front door Sunday night, police said.

The incident reportedly happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on NW 2nd Street in Ocala.

One of the shooting victims had a tourniquet applied by responding police officers, officials said in a news release.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Details regarding a possible motive or potential suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.