Florida man, woman injured after 'multiple' shots fired through apartment front door: police
Stream FOX 35 News
OCALA, Fla. - A man and a woman were injured after shots were fired multiple times through an apartment front door Sunday night, police said.
The incident reportedly happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Parkside Apartments on NW 2nd Street in Ocala.
One of the shooting victims had a tourniquet applied by responding police officers, officials said in a news release.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Florida motorcyclist killed after being hit by 8 cars in Lake County: FHP
- WATCH: Florida officer removes massive boa constrictor eating peafowl in middle of road
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Details regarding a possible motive or potential suspect were not immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000 or **TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.