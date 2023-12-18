Florida motorcyclist killed after being hit by 8 cars in Lake County: FHP

A Kissimmee man is dead after he fell off his motorcycle and was struck by eight vehicles in Lake County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on US Highway 27 and Frank Jarrell Road.

The 26-year-old was traveling southbound on US Highway 27 when he reportedly lost control and fell into the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.