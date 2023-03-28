Expand / Collapse search

River Ranch camps closed due to 300-acre wildfire

By FOX 13 News staff
Aerial view: 300-acre wildfire rages in River Ranch camping area in Polk County

Crews in Polk County were battling a 300-acre wildfire dubbed "Right Gate Fire" in the River Ranch camping area in Polk County. Lakeland District Wildfire Mitigation officials said dry, windy conditions were fueling the fire.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The River Ranch camping area in Polk County was closed early Tuesday evening while crews battle a growing wildfire

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire, named the Right Gate Fire, covered 300 acres in the area south of Lake Kissimmee and west of the Kissimmee River.

Possible smoke was visible on SkyTower Radar south of Lake Kissimmee

Lakeland District Wildfire Mitigation officials said dry, windy conditions were fueling the fire. More than 9-dozen firefighters were working to contain the flames. 

They said camps at River Ranch had been destroyed, but it was too early to provide an exact count. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.