Rising prices affecting Second Harvest Food Bank's mission to help families

Food from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida rolls out the doors to feed half-a-million Central Floridians.

Development director Gregg Higgerson says lately there's been more demand for their services.

"There are a lot of people in Central Florida who live right at that tipping-point economically of being able to survive."

But the Orlando nonprofit says lately, they've also had some bumps along the road.

With rising prices, supply chain issues, and the continued effects of COVID-19 affecting their operations, making it tougher to get many foods from their wholesalers to send to their 500 local distributors.

"Even when we can purchase products, often we don't get them for months after we order them and not in the quantities that we need."

He says they've also lately seen fewer people donating.

"articularly from individuals, we have a lot of great support from people able to give monthly. We've had some people who, in the process of having to pull back, have said gosh, we can't do that monthly, right now."

Second Harvest says even though they're facing some challenges when it comes to funding and supplies, there is one area where they're seeing rising support.

"We've actually seen an increase in volunteering, which is fantastic. As people come out of the pandemic, they're a little more comfortable getting together."

And those volunteers say, it feels great to help.

"I'm retired now, so instead of sitting home all day watching Netflix, eating too much and rotting my brain, I can come here, be active, and help out the community."

Second Harvest hands out about 100 million meals per year.

The organization is continuing to raise funds through their website.