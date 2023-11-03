Rheumatology clinic shuts down, strikes nerve for Orlando man seeking treatment

A patient who relies on care at Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center is feeling the pain – literally – as the clinic where he once received his treatments is shutting down.

The patient, who did not want to share his identity, would receive Remicade infusions for his Psoriatic Arthritis from the facility.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Remicade is an immunosuppressive drug used to treat arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and other chronic illnesses. His son, Peter Lee, says he is worried his father won’t get the care he relies on now that the doors are shut.

FOX 35 News spoke to Lee outside the shuttered clinic Friday evening. A sign posted on the door read, "Please be advised the office is closed permanently. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Lee said, "They called 23 hours the day before his infusion appointment saying they severed the relationship with the infusion center in Orlando."

Lee’s father relies on regular transfusions every six weeks to stay healthy and pain-free, he said.

The clinic will remain open for the next 30 days, but only to turn over medical records of former patients. However, Lee said that doesn’t help his father, who is on Medicare and on a fixed income.

"Finding someone who will take Medicare and accept this treatment is very difficult. It’s $800 with the copayment, per treatment."

Athena Medical Group owns the facility.

FOX 35 News reached out to the company for an explanation as to why it is shutting down, and how it plans to accommodate its patients. We have not received a callback.