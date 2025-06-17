Reward offered in fatal Broward County shooting of 20-year-old man

The Brief A 20-year-old man, Isaiah Gordon, was fatally shot in Broward County and later died at Memorial Regional Hospital. Police discovered a bullet-riddled BMW near Southwest 41st Street, and investigators believe the shooting occurred near Southwest 56th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

What we know:

The incident began around 3:33 a.m. when Pembroke Park Police responded to reports of a crash involving a BMW near the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street. Officers arrived to find the vehicle unoccupied and riddled with bullet holes.

Shortly after, authorities learned that a man with multiple gunshot wounds had been dropped off at Memorial Pembroke 24/7 Care Center in Pembroke Pines. The victim, identified as Isaiah Gordon, was later transferred to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units joined the investigation at the request of Pembroke Park Police. Detectives believe the shooting took place just south of the intersection of Southwest 56th Avenue and Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Lacey Henry at 954-321-4328 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Anonymous tips can be made to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

