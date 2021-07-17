Reward offered after raccoon found with ears, tail cut off in Central Florida

article

Police are searching for the person who reportedly cut off the ears and tail of a raccoon in Volusia County. The raccoon had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

The Ponce Inlet Police Department says on June 20, a resident found the injured raccoon in her backyard. The raccoon was eventually captured and taken to the Animal Clinic of Edgewater.

Police say someone used an unknown object to cut off both ears and tail of the animal.

"This is a disgusting case of animal cruelty. Animals can feel pain and suffering just as humans can. Animals cannot advocate for themselves so we must do it for them," said Ponce Inlet’s Chief of Police Jeff Glazier.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS(8477). All tipsters remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

