Retired Australian couple recreates canceled cruise in their living room

A retired couple in Melbourne, Victoria, has recreated a cruise experience from the comfort of their own living room after they canceled a trip due to the coronavirus.

Footage shared to Twitter by user @janeytrill shows her 74-year-old parents Norma and Dave dressed in bathrobes, sitting on lounge chairs and drinking from wine glasses as they watch footage of the ocean on their widescreen TV.

Speaking to Storyful, Jane said her parents had been due to go on a 10-day Pacific Island cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary.

“They cancelled their trip due to the coronavirus and we thought we would cheer them up by simulating the trip using a YouTube video of ocean and they dressed in their usual cruising attire,” Jane said.

“We laughed for ages over it and it really lifted our spirits. Rolling on the floor laughing,” she said.