Residents displaced after apartment complex fire

Firefighters say they had to evacuate several residents at the Commodore Place Condominiums after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Rescuers say the blaze destroyed an apartment, where an 11-year-old boy was home alone. The boy was able to get out of the apartment safely; however, two other neighbors in another unit were trapped, so rescuers pulled off the burglar bars from a window and they climbed out of the first-floor window.

The fire frightened many families who live here.