Reservations now required for Wekiwa Springs State Park

Those visiting Wekiwa Springs State Park will soon need reservations to enter the popular outdoor destination as part of a new pilot program aimed at alleviating long lines and traffic congestion.

Beginning March 12 and running through Sept. 1, the Florida Park Service will require all day-use visitors to secure a reservation before arriving. The park entry fee will be collected online at the time of booking, though no additional fee will be charged for making a reservation.

The program comes in response to the high volume of visitors that has historically led to lengthy lines forming hours before the park opens. The congestion has frequently extended onto Wekiwa Springs Road, causing traffic delays in the surrounding area.

Officials say the new system will streamline entry, improve visitor experience, and reduce safety concerns associated with backed-up traffic.

Reservations can be made online through the Florida Park Service website. Park officials encourage visitors to plan ahead and secure a spot in advance, as availability may be limited.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Florida Park Service website.

