Republican candidates clash in District 7 congressional debate

The Brief Four Republicans faced off in the only District 7 congressional primary debate. Incumbent Cory Mills defended himself against ethics and DOJ investigation questions from his challengers. Early voting begins Saturday, with the primary less than two weeks away.



The four Republican candidates seeking Florida's 7th Congressional District seat met Wednesday night for their first and only debate of the primary campaign.

Incumbent Rep. Cory Mills defended his record as opponents challenged him on ethics questions and reports of a federal investigation.

Big picture view:

The 90-minute debate, hosted by the Volusia County Republican Party in New Smyrna Beach, focused on foreign policy, election integrity, the economy and affordability.

Mills, who is seeking a third term and has President Donald Trump's endorsement, faced challengers Sarah Ulrich, Michael Johnson and Ryan Elijah.

During the debate, Elijah cited reports that Mills is the subject of a Justice Department investigation, while Mills denied any criminal wrongdoing and said he had never been charged with a crime. He also addressed questions about an ethics investigation, saying he initiated it himself.

What's next:

The Republican primary is less than two weeks away, with early voting in Seminole County and southern Volusia County beginning Saturday.