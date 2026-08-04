Orlando weather: Scattered storms move into Central Florida

The Brief More rounds of showers and storms moving into Central Florida on Tuesday. Scattered storms will develop mostly east of Orlando, near the coast. Heavier rain and storms will arrive by midweek.



Tuesday brings more rounds of showers and storms from the Gulf as temperatures stay a degree or two below normal.

A subtle shift in our weather pattern brings more of a rainy-season set up midweek.

Scattered downpours and storms

A few spotty light-to-moderate showers are possible this morning, mainly to the west of Orlando in Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties.

This will steadily fade and dissipate by midday. By the early afternoon, isolated downpours will start to pop up across Central Florida.

Things will take off from there, as scattered storms develop mostly east of Orlando and near the coast along I-95.

The highest chances of rain will be for our counties on the coast, which includes Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler.

These will gradually drift inland throughout the late afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and an isolated instances of gusty winds.

How hot will it get?:

Pattern shift midweek

The Atlantic sea-breeze returns and will help enhance chances of rain inland as we look ahead to Wednesday and Thursday.

As the sea-breeze works inland, it will spark scattered heavy rain and storms for many spots that haven't seen much rain over the last few days.

This is also a much more typical pattern for Central Florida to see this time of year and looks like it will stick with us possibly through the end of the week.

Back to school forecast

As many kids are heading back to school on Aug. 10, it looks like it will be a hotter and more typical Florida-like day.

Moisture levels will be lower and closer to normal, which will mean rain and storm chances will be closer to normal as well.