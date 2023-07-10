Reports: Larry Nassar stabbed in prison; here's what life is possibly like inside Coleman II federal facility

Larry Nassar, the disgraced sports doctor convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts and sentenced to decades in federal prison, was reportedly stabbed multiple times during some sort of altercation with another inmate at a prison in Florida, the AP reported Monday, citing two unnamed sources.

The AP said Nassar was stabbed multiple times in the chest and neck. He is reportedly in stable condition. He is currently incarcerated at the USP Coleman II federal prison in Sumterville Florida, located about 50 miles northwest of Orlando.

Where is this prison located?

USP Coleman II is a high-security penitentiary in Sumerterville, Florida. It's located about 50 miles northwest of Orlando.

It is one of five facilities that make up the federal prison complex, including a central administration building, two high-security prisons, a medium-security prison, and a low-security prison.

How many inmates are there? Who makes up the population?

More than 1,200 inmates are incarcerated at the USP Coleman II prison facility, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website. The website states there are 1,214 inmates – all men – housed at the prison complex.

What is daily life like inside the Coleman II prison?

According to a prison handbook, posted to the prison's website and last updated in 2013, daily life at the Coleman II prison is heavily regulated and monitored.

Inmates have specific wakeup times, times to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as times when evening lockdown begins. There are several counts throughout the day, where inmates are visibly checked and counted, with additional counts on weekends and holidays, according to the handbook.

Coleman II is a tobacco-free facility, the handbook states.

Inmates are not allowed to wear civilian clothing and are limited to prison-issued gear. Each inmate receives three pairs of footwear, including safety shoes, shower slippers, and tennis shoes, according to the inmate handbook.

Inmates can purchase items from the commissary and are limited to a maximum of $320 worth of purchases a month, according to the handbook. Some facilities do allow people to visit the inmates in prison, which are restricted to certain times and days.

What are the other facilities in the complex?

There are four prisons within the Coleman federal prison complex: USP Coleman I, USP Coleman II, FCI Coleman Low, and FCI Coleman Medium.

USP Coleman I

Similar to the Coleman II, Coleman I is a high-security federal penitentiary that houses 1,408 inmates, according to the website. All inmates housed here are male.

FCI Coleman Low

This facility is a low security correctional institution with a minimum-security camp on the grounds. They house a total of 2,095 male prisoners – 456 are housed in the camp, while 1,632 are housed in the institution.

FCI Coleman Medium

This correctional institution is a medium security facility with 1,574 male inmates.