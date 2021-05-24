Nellis AFB: Aircraft crashes south of base in Las Vegas valley

Nellis Air Force Base confirmed that a contractor-operated aircraft crashed in the Las Vegas valley Monday afternoon.

"A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base," base officials tweeted.

The military said "multiple federal and local first responders are on scene" and an investigation is underway.

According to KVVU-TV, the crash was reported at 2245 N. Christy Lane.

"We heard the jet. It was really loud and it just stopped. Classes outside saw it," a local school employee told the outlet. Other witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke in the area.

"We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base," base officials previously posted on Twitter. "We will provide updates as they become available."

"My team and I are saddened to hear reports of a plane crash near Nellis Air Force Base," U.S. Rep Steven Horsford tweeted. "As we closely monitor the situation and await further details from base authorities, my thoughts are with all those involved."



