Report: Orange County putting $10 million towards affordable housing

Orange County commissioners have set aside $10 million for affordable housing, a report says.

The Orlando Sentinel reported on Tuesday that the money will be part of a trust fund that has not been created yet. The County Attorney's Office is currently drafting an ordinance on how that money will be used. It is all part of a 10-year plan to address the region's affordable-housing crisis and lift Orlando from last among U.S. cities in rankings by the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

The $10 million is "surplus" funds discovered by county staff after an end-of-the-year financial update, the newspaper reported.

The budget pledge was reportedly drafted by a “Housing for All” task force, composed of representatives from Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World, realtors, architects, nonprofit leaders, and hospitals. They were said to be assembled shortly after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was elected in November 2018.

